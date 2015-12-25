Merry Christmas from around the league

Teams and players from around the league were in the holiday spirit on Friday. Check out our roundup of some of the better Christmas social media posts.
Steelers coach Mike Tomlin: Kenny Pickett showed 'a lot of good things to build on' in preseason debut
As the dust settles on the Steelers' first leg of their quarterback competition, a 32-25 win over the Seattle Seahawks, Pittsburgh can feel encouraged by the performance of all three options -- but Kenny Pickett is the one that had the crowd's attention.
Ravens QB Lamar Jackson sets Week 1 deadline on contract talks
Lamar Jackson wants his contract situation settled before the Baltimore Ravens open the regular season on Sept. 11 against the New York Jets.
Panthers HC Matt Rhule on Baker Mayfield, Sam Darnold: 'They were both in command' in first game
The Carolina Panthers' first preseason game offered no definitive statements in the quarterback competition between Baker Mayfield and Sam Darnold. Coach Matt Rhule said both were in command and declined to name a starter for next week.
Safety Justin Reid connects on PAT in first half of Chiefs' preseason opener
The Chiefs are having some fun during their preseason opener. Kansas City safety Justin Reid connected on an extra point attempt in the first half of Saturday's game against the Bears.
NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Saturday, Aug. 13
Browns coach Kevin Stefanski told reporters Saturday that center Nick Harris is "likely" going to need season-ending surgery for a right knee injury he sustained on Friday night.
Jets QB Zach Wilson (knee) diagnosed with bone bruise, meniscus tear; status for Week 1 in question
Jets quarterback Zach Wilson has been diagnosed with a bone bruise and a meniscus tear in his right knee following an MRI on Saturday, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reports.
Panthers QB Baker Mayfield to start preseason opener vs. Commanders
Baker Mayfield will start the Panthers' preseason opener versus the Washington Commanders on Saturday, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reports.
2022 NFL preseason, Week 1: What We Learned from Friday's games
The NFL offered up a full slate of Friday night preseason games, which featured wins by the Browns, Falcons, Jets, Cardinals and 49ers.
Browns QB Deshaun Watson publicly apologizes for first time 'to all of the women that I have impacted'
Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson on Friday expressed remorse and for the first time publicly apologized to the women he "impacted" after being accused of sexual misconduct during massage sessions.
Jets QB Zach Wilson suffers knee injury in preseason opener; will undergo MRI on Saturday
New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson left Friday's preseason game against the Philadelphia Eagles with a knee injury after he scrambled and made an awkward cut. He'll have an MRI on Saturday.
NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Friday, Aug. 12
Falcons first-round pick WR Drake London was ruled out of Friday's game with a knee injury, the team announced.