Meriweather looks for fresh start with Bears

"As a safety, you have to learn everything that's going on, unlike a corner," Harris said. "Corners, they don't really have to learn the entire defense. As a safety, you need to know what's going on. You need to know what those linebackers are doing because of run gaps. You need to know what this linebacker's doing because of pass coverage or what this corner's doing or what the other safety's doing. You have to learn a lot, but he's a very bright guy from what I can tell just from talking to him."