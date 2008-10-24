Meriweather a hot name on waivers; Johnson has added value

Lawrence Timmons, ILB, Steelers - Timmons has a great deal of potential as he continues to see more time on the field. While James Harrison and LaMarr Woodley have taken advantage of Pittsburgh's 3-4 scheme -- one that depends heavily on getting a pass rush from its linebackers -- Timmons could be the next name to emerge as one of the IDP elites. He still sits in favor of Larry Foote on running downs, so his tackle numbers will continue to lag, but he has come up with three sacks in the Steelers' last three games. If he wins the starting job from Foote and sees the vast majority of snaps, a scenario that is by no means out of the question, Timmons would produce huge numbers and become an instant IDP hit. As it stands now, he's still worth a flier.