Mercedes-Benz Stadium is the Ultimate Fan Experience

Sunday night's Packers-Falcons game served as Atlantas official housewarming party for Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The Falcons' new home is the contemporary standard for architecture and technology in sports arenas. More than 70,000 fans got to experience all of the new amenities while Matt Ryan and the crew made their way toward a 34-23 victory. From the state-of-the-art roof to the surprisingly affordable concessions, check out The Best Parts of the Fan Experience at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.