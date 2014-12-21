Menelik Watson donates game check to 4-year-old girl

Who says offensive linemen aren't nice guys?
The Oakland Raiders -- a franchise with a savage for a mascot and an aura of intimidation about it -- feature one kind-hearted soul housed inside a gargantuan frame.
In a story first reported by Fox Sports' Jay Glazer, offensive tackle Menelik Watson donated his Week 16 game check to the family of a 4-year-old girl in need.
Born with hypoplastic left heart syndrome, Ava Urrea was able to visit the Raiders last week, thanks to an arrangement made by Glazer through his Touchdown Dreams program. The 4-year-old, who has undergone more than 14 procedures due to her condition, received a signed helmet and autographed footballs from players, and led the team as captain for a day.
At the end of her day with the Raiders, Watson approached her father and handed over his game check for the week, one of his 17 checks for the year. After California taxes are taken out, the check will be worth roughly $18,000, according to Pro Football Talk.