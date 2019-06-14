Memorable NFL stadium farewells: Patriots, Chiefs lead top 10

All right, so this one's personal. There are a few nondescript playoff games or those with better finishes that could have slid in here at No. 10, but this one means the most to me because, well, it's the one I attended. As Jets season-ticket holders, my father and I braved the bitter cold on a Sunday night in Week 17 to attend the final game at Giants Stadium before both New York teams moved to MetLife Stadium. We watched from the nosebleeds, two rows from the sky in section 303, row 29, wearing two blankets and three pairs of socks. There was added significance to the affair because the Jets, whose boisterous coach had declared them out of playoff contention two weeks prior, were in a win-and-in situation on "Sunday Night Football." Their opponents from Cincinnati had already clinched the AFC North and played like it. The aforementioned Smith, one of the great weapons of the Wildcat Era, set up New York's first score with a 57-yard scamper within the first three minutes and finished the Bengals off with a 32-yard TD run in the second quarter. It was a rout for the Jets, a woebegone franchise with a pessimistic fanbase, in their final game at a stadium named for that other team, setting up a wild-card rematch with the Bengals a week later and what would be the first of back-to-back AFC Championship Game runs. It was surreal, laughable and frickin' freezing. I took my seat home as a souvenir. (Added bonus: The Giants were obliterated by the Matt Moore-led Panthers, 41-9, in their stadium finale the week prior and went on to miss the playoffs. Blue hoo.)