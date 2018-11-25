Around the NFL

Melvin Gordon suffers MCL sprain in Chargers' win

Published: Nov 25, 2018 at 10:00 AM
Headshot_Author_Herbie-Tiope_1400x1000
Herbie Teope

Around The NFL Writer

Chargers running back Melvin Gordon suffered a knee injury early in the third quarter against the Arizona Cardinals and did not return to Los Angeles' 45-10 win.

The star running back was a hurt on a reverse after being tackled in the backfield by Cardinals defensive lineman Robert Nkemdiche, who hit Gordon's right knee while falling down. Gordon received attention on the field before being taken to the trainer's area on the sideline.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Monday that Gordon was diagnosed with a grade 2 MCL sprain after undergoing an MRI Sunday night, according to a source. Gordon is expected to be out the next few weeks, but could be back before the end of the regular season if all goes well.

Before exiting the game, Gordon amassed 61 yards rushing and two touchdowns on 10 carries.

"His knee is swollen right now," Chargers coach Anthony Lynn told reporters after the game. "We don't know exactly what it is. We'll get a further evaluation tomorrow, and we'll go from there."

Gordon has battled hamstring issues since he was forced to miss a Week 7 win over the Titans, but Lynn said Sunday's knee injury occurred to the opposite leg.

Gordon leads the Chargers in rushing with 802 yards and nine touchdowns on 153 carries, adding 44 catches for 453 yards and four touchdowns. Any potential lost time would deal a blow to an 8-3 team in the hunt for the postseason.

The Chargers have a capable fill with Austin Ekeler, who totaled 103 yards (68 receiving) and a rushing touchdown against the Cardinals. While the second-year pro lacks Gordon's size and power, the 5-foot-10, 200-pound Ekeler is a capable, evidenced Sunday by a team-high 10 catches.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

