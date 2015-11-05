Around the NFL

Melvin Gordon needs to 'dig deep,' says OC Frank Reich

Published: Nov 05, 2015 at 12:37 AM

Chargers running back Melvin Gordon will forever be linked with Rams running back Todd Gurley; two power backs atop many teams' draft boards in 2015.

But through the first half of the season, the results haven't even been close. Gurley is running away with the Offensive Rookie of the Year award despite missing significant time to start the season. His last four games have yielded 146, 159, 128 and 133 yards, with only one week where he dipped below six yards per carry.

Those are Adrian Peterson numbers.

Gordon, on the other hand, has struggled. He's averaging roughly 3.7 yards per carry and hasn't produced a 100-yard game yet. In Weeks 6 and 7, he only had seven carries apiece.

This is simplistic, of course. Gurley has had better luck with his offensive line. He's had more freedom to take games over, whereas Gordon is coming on and off the field. But in listening to Gordon's offensive coordinator, Frank Reich, it's clear Gordon has some issues he needs to overcome.

"There's something about having just to dig deep when it feels like everyone's questioning you and the world's caving in around you," Reich said, via ESPN.com. "That's when the great ones really start to build something up that you find surfaces over weeks and years.

"And it becomes part of their makeup and what defines their greatness in the long run."

The big-play potential is there. Watching Gordon on film is not like watching Trent Richardson, for example. He feels like he's one play away, and sometimes that takes a few games.

Monday against Chicago should provide a nice opportunity, although Pernell McPhee has really elevated Chicago's defense under John Fox.

