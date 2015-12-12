Melvin Gordon: I'll bounce back from poor rookie year

It hasn't worked out that way. Gordon has yet to put together a 100-yard performance or find the end zone. He leads the AFC in fumbles with six and was benched Sunday for the second time this season for his inability to protect the football.
"I believe it. My time will come," Gordon told The San Diego Union-Tribune. "I promise you: I'll make it happen. I always start off rough like this. I don't know why. It just always happens to me on every single level (of football). This one, it sucks. It sucks every time; it's never good. But I guess you've got to have some bad, to make some mistakes to learn from it.
"I'm going to be better. This whole team is going to be better. I can promise you that. This record will not be the same next year. I promise you."
Here's what Chargers fans have to hold on to: Gordon rode the pine as a freshman in high school in Zion, Ill. At Wisconsin, he worked his way up from the bottom of the depth chart and eventually won the Doak Walker Award, which honors the nation's top running back.
If history is any indication, Gordon is right to promise big things in Year 2. If it doesn't happen, the Chargers have serious problems.