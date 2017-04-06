Around the NFL

Melvin Gordon doesn't want rivalry with Todd Gurley

Published: Apr 06, 2017 at 01:55 AM

The atmosphere is ripe for a running back rivalry in Los Angeles, but fellow 2015 first-round picks Todd Gurley and Melvin Gordon don't seem interested in sizing each other up now that they'll be playing for the same city.

"It's what you guys make it," Gordon told ESPN.com. "At the end of the day, we're both going out there trying to be the best back and trying to prove that we're the best back. It's not just Todd that I have to worry about -- there's a lot of great backs that I'm trying to beat and outshine.

"So there's more to focus on than just Todd. I know there's going to be a lot on that just because he's up the street from me. But I go out there and I do what I need to do, and that will talk for itself."

Their tale of the tape is catnip for sportswriters in the area looking to drum something up. Both were considered excellent running back prospects in the draft and both made the case for being the first one selected. Gurley went 10th, Gordon went 15th. Gurley had a spectacular rookie season with 1,106 rushing yards, 10 touchdowns and 4.8 yards per carry before a steep dropoff in 2016. Gordon had a disappointing 2015 before breaking out in 2016 with 997 rushing yards, 10 touchdowns and 419 receiving yards.

Now, both are entering a bit of uncharted territory. We have a general idea of what an Anthony Lynn offense looks like and a very good idea of what a Ken Whisenhunt offense does. The combination could end up being extremely beneficial for Gordon given Lynn's ability to provide more second-level opportunities for LeSean McCoy as offensive coordinator in Buffalo. With the Rams, there is a bit more mystery. Can Jared Goff take the kind of pressure off a running game that Philip Rivers can over time? Will Sean McVay's offense accentuate Gurley's best qualities, as McVay promised a few weeks ago?

Far more interesting than some non-consequential intra-city rivalry, though, is another year of data and observation. This has been a regenerated first-round running back market over the past two years with Gurley, Gordon and Ezekiel Elliott all getting selected in the top 15. This year, draft experts are projecting three more running backs to be taken in the first round with draft analyst Daniel Jeremiah projecting two -- Leonard Fournette and Christian McCaffrey -- going in the top 10.

The first round of the draft, for those wondering, takes place on Thursday, April 27 in Philadelphia.

After the Trent Richardson implosion of 2012, teams stayed away from a first-round running back for two straight drafts before Gurley and Gordon broke through. Thanks to their play over the first two seasons, it now seems acceptable again to aim high at the position despite its notoriously short shelf life.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Russell Wilson reveals Broncos approached him about contract during bye week

The Denver Broncos benching Russell Wilson surprised many this week, but not Wilson. Apparently, he'd known it might be possible since the end of October. 
news

Texans QB C.J. Stroud (concussion) off injury report, will start Sunday vs. Titans

Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud has no injury designation and is set to start against the visiting Tennessee Titans on Sunday.
news

Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence ruled out for Week 17 game vs. Panthers

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence has been ruled out for Sunday's Week 17 contest versus the Carolina Panthers due to a sprained shoulder, according to the team's Friday injury report.
news

Commanders QB Jacoby Brissett questionable vs. 49ers after injuring hamstring during week

Jacoby Brissett's elevation to starter might have been a bit premature. The quarterback is questionable for Washington's Week 17 game against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday due to a hamstring issue.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Friday, Dec. 29

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa (left thumb/quad) set to start vs. Ravens; WR Jaylen Waddle (ankle) ruled out

Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa (left thumb/quad) is set to start vs. Ravens, while WR Jaylen Waddle (ankle) was ruled out by head coach Mike McDaniel on Friday.
news

2023 NFL Season, Week 17: Four things to watch for in Lions-Cowboys on Saturday night

NFL.com's Christian Gonzales breaks down four things to watch for when the Detroit Lions visit the Dallas Cowboys on Saturday night in Week 17.
news

Vic Fangio on facing Lamar Jackson: 'Only other player that's been like him in the last 50 years is Michael Vick' 

Dolphins DC Vic Fangio noted that he's faced dual-threat quarterbacks in the past, including this year, but there's nothing like going against the Ravens' Lamar Jackson, who Miami faces in a crucial AFC showdown on Sunday.
news

49ers' Chase Young downplays revenge game vs. Commanders: 'At the end of the day, it's just playing ball'

49ers pass rusher Chase Young will face his old team, the Washington Commanders, on Sunday. Young is downplaying any revenge factor for this weekend.
news

David Njoku's big night vs. Jets with Amari Cooper inactive powers Browns to AFC playoffs 

With Amari Cooper sidelined due to a heel injury, the injury-riddled Cleveland Browns needed a playmaker to step up Thursday night against a good New York Jets defense. David Njoku soared in.
news

Breece Hall after loss to Browns: Laugh now because Jets will turn things around in 'near future' 

After New York's 37-20 loss to the Cleveland Browns, Jets running back Breece Hall says everybody should get their laughs out now because things will turn around in the "near future."
news

Joe Flacco 'so fortunate' to be on playoff-bound Browns after three-TD night in win over Jets

With a chance to clinch a playoff spot on Thursday night, Joe Flacco started off scorching and burned the league's second-ranked passing defense, helping power the Browns to a 37-20 win and their first postseason berth in three years.