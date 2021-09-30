Melvin Gordon: Broncos 'know we can be special' after 3-0 start

The Broncos are 3-0 for the first time since the 2016 season, a campaign in which Denver was defending its Super Bowl 50 triumph, but failed to return to the playoffs.

Those Broncos were on their way down the mountain. Melvin Gordon believes these Broncos are just starting to climb it.

"We believe that we can be special. We're not just saying it," Gordon said of the 2021 Broncos during an appearance on SiriusXM NFL Radio. "You know, I think that's the difference: We were just saying it last year. We actually believe that we can be special. We know we can be special."

The most recognizable change between last year's Broncos and this year's squad is who is playing the game's most important position. Out went ﻿Drew Lock﻿ (to the bench), and in came veteran signal-caller ﻿Teddy Bridgewater﻿, who has thrown for over 250 yards in each of his first three games this season and is helping Denver score 25.3 points per game, the 12th-best mark in the league.

Bridgewater leads the NFL in pulling off the unlikely, currently owning the league's best completion percentage over expected (+11.1 percent) among 33 qualifying quarterbacks. That's ahead of the likes of ﻿Dak Prescott﻿, ﻿Kyler Murray﻿, Russell Wilson and ﻿Baker Mayfield﻿. Gordon believes it's a key reason for Denver's hot start.

"He's just got a calmness to him that I feel like most quarterbacks should have," Gordon said of Bridgewater. "No moment is too big, no moment is too small.

"He knows what to say and how to say it. His leadership, you can tell that he's been in some huddles before. He's been the guy before. He's been the guy that people have looked to to say the right things, or what to say in certain situations. He handles every moment how he should as the quarterback, as a leader on the team."

Denver has followed his lead to this point, taking down its first three opponents in convincing fashion and leading many to ask: Are the Broncos for real?