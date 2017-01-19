Melvin Gordon: Anthony Lynn is 'perfect' for me

Anthony Lynn's hire comes with some question marks about his pedigree as a first-time coach, but more than one player is pumped about the Los Angeles Chargers' new man in charge.
"They say he is a running backs guru, so obviously I'm fired up!" beamed Melvin Gordon on Wednesday from the team's rally to celebrate the move to L.A., via the team's official website.
Lynn took over the Buffalo Bills' offensive coordinator role early in 2016 and helped guide the best rushing attack in the NFL. Buffalo earned 164.4 rushing yards per game -- 14.6 yards per game more than the Dallas Cowboys, the next closest team. Buffalo's 5.3 yards per attempt bested second place (Cleveland) by .4 yards.
Prior to taking over the OC role after the season began, Lynn was a running backs coach every year since getting that position with the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2003. The 48-year-old coach has been part of some dynamic ground games in the past. Lynn has overseen nine 1,000-yard rushing seasons in 14 years coaching the position (since 2003) -- Fred Taylor (twice), Julius Jones, Jamal Lewis (twice), Thomas Jones, Shonn Greene (twice) and LeSean McCoy.
"This (hire) really means a lot," Gordon said. "He obviously knows the game, so if he sees some wrinkles, I've got another set of eyes. Everyone's got some holes in their game, and he'll bring some wisdom to help get my game right when I need it. I've got someone who has been around the game for so long and coached some of the league's best players. He'll know how to help me. He's perfect for me, so I'm excited to get this thing rolling under him."
Gordon finished three yards shy of 1,000 yards thanks to injuries that wiped away the final three games of his season. The second-year pro earned 10 TDs in just 13 games. Gordon had a meager 3.9 yards per carry but displayed a burst and power to break first contact behind an offensive line that opened few holes. The cratering of the Chargers' run game after Gordon got hurt only highlighted his phenomenal second season.
The new coach likes what he sees.
"(Melvin) is very dynamic," Lynn said. "He is a hard working young man. He took it to another level, and we are going to help him take it to yet another level (next season). He is growing like a weed right now. Looking at him from his rookie year to his sophomore (season, seeing a) young man that studies the game like he does and works as hard as he does, I get excited...I like to run it multiple ways. I have been very successful running the football in a lot of different places, and I think after looking at the personnel we have, I think there are some things we can do a little differently in attacking a defense."
Many will criticize Lynn's lack of coordinator experience, which is less than a year's worth. Yet being good at calling plays does not automatically mean you'll be a good head coach and vice-versa. Being in charge and being a good offensive coordinator are vastly different skill sets. There are questions about Lynn's game management acumen -- there would be with any first-time head coach -- but it's roundly believed his players' respect and admire his worth ethic. Leading players and setting an organizational philosophy are the most important jobs of a head coach.
Lynn's philosophy starts with running the ball. That brings a smile to Gordon's face.