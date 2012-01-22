Meeting with Coughlin helped Giants' Tuck turn around season

And a big reason for the front four's dominant play throughout the Giants' four-game winning streak has been defensive end Justin Tuck, the team's defensive leader who's recovered from what seemed like a lost season of injuries and multiple deaths in his family to morph back into the player that helped the team win a Super Bowl title. In an extensive interview with The Star-Ledger this week, Tuck revealed just how tough the 2011 season was for him and how close he came to asking coach Tom Coughlin to put him on season-ending injured reserve.