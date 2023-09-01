Meet your UK NFL experts 

Neil Reynolds | Sky Sports NFL host

Neil is an NFL Sky Sports award winning presenter who has been ever-present on Sky Sports NFL broadcast coverage for years.

Jason Bell | Sky Sports NFL and ITV guest

Jason Bell is a former corner back for Dallas Cowboys, Houston Texans and New York Giants. Regular analyst on Sky Sports for NFL and will be part of ITV's coverage this year, alongside being co-hosting the Jason & Osi podcast alongside Osi Umenyiora.

Phoebe Schecter | Sky Sports NFL and ITV guest

Phoebe was first British female to coach in the NFL with the Buffalo Bills and is currently one of the voices for the sport in the UK, regularly appearing as an analyst on Sky Sports and TalkSPORT. Phoebe is an NFL Flag Global ambassador.

Hannah Wilkes | Sky Sports NFL host

Hannah is the presenter of 'Her Huddle' an NFL podcast ran by women in the NFL on Sky Sports, promoting the growth of women engaging with the sport in the UK. Provides analysis regularly on Sky Sports and has attended the last two Super Bowls.

Osi Umenyiora | ITV guest

British born Superbowl winner (only one of five) with NY Giants, two-time Pro Bowl selection and Giants franchise record holder for most sacks in one game. He hosts the Jason & Osi podcast alongside Jason Bell and currently spearheads the NFL Africa project, which he founded.

Kirsten Watson | Channel 5 Monday Night Football host

With a host of experience across American sports, Kirsten Watson will be host for Channel 5's coverage of Monday Night Football. Kirsten was previously in-stadium Game Day Reporter & Host for the Los Angeles Rams.

Gregg Rosenthal | Channel 5 Monday Night Football guest

Gregg Rosenthal has been with the NFL since 2012, including his role as a co-host on the Around the NFL Podcast. He has been an analyst on NFL GameDay View since 2019 on NFL Network and co-hosts Channel 5's production of Monday Night Football in the UK.

Maurice Jones-Drew | Channel 5 Monday Night Football guest

Maurice Jones-Drew is a former Jacksonville Jaguars star, named to the Pro Bowl three times and led the NFL in rushing yards in 2011, alongside All-American honours for College Football. Will be providing his expert insight on Monday Night Football all season.

Cori Yarckin | Channel 5 End Zone Show presenter

Currently hosts "NFL End Zone" on Channel 5 in the UK and travels the US and globally to cover the NFL as a sideline reporter. Cori has a focus on providing deeper cultural insight and storylines from the NFL for the UK audience.

Will Gavin | talkSPORT Radio host