Meet the 2021 draft prospect with a fast food nickname 

Mister's flame-grilled alias took some initial getting used to. He told Weinfuss he usually has to repeat it two or three times when he meets someone new.

His Hoosiers head coach, Tom Allen, laughed when he first heard it. Some Bloomington classmates thought he was named after a viral dance. A few others thought he was using an ethnic slur.

"I'd be like, 'No, it's not spelled that way,'" Philyor said. "I ain't gonna lie. College was probably the most frustrating part of me telling my name because teachers would be like, 'Whop?' Yeah, that's my name. Sorry, that's my name."

That fact soon sunk in for everyone, especially opposing defensive backs. Philyor snagged 124 passes for 1,497 yards in his final two seasons at Indiana, including an 18-catch performance in the Outback Bowl.