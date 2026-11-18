Recently, Cade Klubnik was walking off the practice field at the Jets' indoor facility in Florham Park and into the locker room when a member of the team's janitorial staff greeted him there. Klubnik knew him by name, shook his hand and then sauntered down the hallway and into the locker room, where a crowd of his teammates surrounded the ping-pong table at the center of the room.

That is where Klubnik has been getting his competitive juices flowing most often this season, relegated to scout-team work on the practice field as Geno Smith's backup. But at the ping-pong table, Klubnik is QB1 -- survey most of the locker room, and they'll tell you he's the best table tennis player on the roster.

Last summer, the matchups between Klubnik and Garrett Wilson were appointment viewing. They looked like professional players, standing a few feet back from the table, firing fast-paced shots. It's an intense but friendly competition; their relationship blossomed over the summer when Klubnik and Wilson worked out together in Austin, Texas, where both are high school football legends. During a game earlier this season, Wilson and Klubnik joyfully pretended to play ping-pong on the sidelines with imaginary paddles.

Suffice it to say, Klubnik has won over a lot of people in the Jets' building with the way he carries himself. The word most often thrown around when describing his style of football play is "moxie," but that applies to his off-the-field persona too. It's a sort of intensity with an undercurrent of lightness -- that this all matters deeply to him and the competitive fire burns inside him, but he finds ways to smile and enjoy it all the same.

"He's a guy that from day one, none of us had any doubt in him being ready for a moment like this," Wilson said.

It's that affability that won over a Jets contingent visiting Clemson's campus during the pre-draft process, especially offensive coordinator Frank Reich. The Jets are learning who Klubnik is behind the scenes as Reich, quarterbacks coach Bill Musgrave and passing game coordinator Seth Ryan have devoted time and energy to developing him while Smith has stayed above the depth chart.

Last week, the Jets got their first real taste of what it might look like if Klubnik were to step in as their starting quarterback -- which he might have to this week against the Chargers in Los Angeles if Smith isn't ready to return from an ankle injury suffered last week against the Bills.

Who is Klubnik? How did he get here? What are the Jets' plans for him?

Here are some answers to the questions swirling around a rookie quarterback who, some Jets wonder, would be a big part of the franchise's present and future …

Who are his influences?

After he was drafted, Klubnik was asked to name three quarterbacks he loved watching. His answer: Joe Burrow, Josh Allen and Sam Darnold. Klubnik has worked out with Allen in the past, and Allen gave him his jersey after the Bills game last week.

"I don't try to be like them, but I love things that they do and I love their footwork, I love their decision making, love their eyes and their ability to make people miss in the pocket. It's really fun to watch," Klubnik said.

Former NFL quarterback Nick Foles is also an influence, thanks largely to their ties to Westlake High School, their shared alma mater.

When Klubnik was in high school and fighting to become a starting quarterback, he reached out to Foles -- a Super Bowl champion with the Eagles -- who then sent him a three-page letter with guidance for making the most of his opportunity. It included advice about learning the names of janitors and support staff and building a bond with them, for helping people even if they don't have anything to offer him and to always take "mental reps" when he's not playing.

Why did he fall to the fourth round?

In part because of his downturn in performance in 2025, but also because he is a prospect that lacks the prototypical size NFL teams look for in quarterbacks. Klubnik is listed at 6-foot-2 and 207 pounds. He also doesn't quite have the arm talent of a typical top NFL Draft prospect -- and this class as a whole was considered weaker at quarterback. Most projections had Klubnik as a Day 3 prospect, though the Jets liked him enough to trade up in the fourth round to select him.

Klubnik pointed out this summer that he was playing with ankle and right-wrist injuries in 2025, bad enough that he was "pretty much limping into every game" and that he was "taking the elevator up to meetings every day because you can't walk up the stairs."

The Jets saw enough pre-2025 to target him.

At the time, general manager Darren Mougey said the Jets grew an affinity for Klubnik after meeting with him at the combine and his Pro Day at Clemson, highlighted his history of winning and called him "young, athletic with some upside. We feel really good about being able to get him."

What was his scouting report coming out of college?

Here's what The Athletic's Dane Brugler wrote about Klubnik in the 2026 edition of The Beast:

"Klubnik is a smooth-twitch athlete with the arm talent to make big-time throws, but his inconsistent pocket presence and urgency reading the field need to be addressed. Projecting as a backup, he would benefit from a rollout, rhythm-based passing game to help open throwing lanes."

Under strengths, Brugler listed Klubnik's athleticism, off-platform throws, arm strength, touch on fades, improved decision-making over time, competitiveness and maturity. The knocks against him included his need for more muscle, that his passes sometimes lack zip, his tendency to "get stuck on reads" and "force the issue," inconsistent pocket movements and struggles anticipating pressure.

Adequate arm talent but inconsistent pocket presence; on track to be a backup.

Why is Klubnik the Jets' No. 2 quarterback rather than a veteran?

The Jets traded for Smith to be their starter in 2026 but still hadn't added any veterans of note to back him up by the time the Jets drafted Klubnik. By then, the only other quarterbacks on the roster were Bailey Zappe and Brady Cook.

At times this past offseason, Mougey explored adding various veterans including Russell Wilson and Carson Wentz, but ultimately didn't seriously pursue any of them. Instead, they let Klubnik duke it out for the No. 2 job with Zappe and Cook -- and it was clear early that Klubnik would be the winner.

"There's just a confidence in how he operates and what he's done in practice, what he's done in the games," Glenn said after Klubnik won the QB2 job. "I don't think anybody ever said there weren't going to be hiccups. I mean, he's a rookie, but he's always learning."

What has he been up to since the season started?

Other than playing ping-pong and bonding with his teammates? Learning.

"Every day I am just trying to learn as much as I can," Klubnik told The Athletic earlier this season. "I think it's been great. When you first get here you're just drinking out of a firehose and taking in so much information. Now I can be a little bit more decisive on: What do I want to learn today? What do I want to be more intentional about today?

"I try to help Geno in any way that I can, help the offensive line, help the guys around me. Just get everybody to be in the best situation we can be in and just always be ready."

During practices and on scout team reps, Klubnik (together with Musgrave) has been trying to replicate game speed so he'd be ready in the event he has to play, as he did on Sunday.

How did he play against the Bills?

It was a mixed bag with some encouraging moments, like his first career pass attempt, completed to Wilson for 28 yards, and a couple more passes to Wilson later in the game. He also flashed a scrambling ability that Smith lacks as a 36-year-old pocket passer.

Klubnik also threw one interception and nearly threw a couple others. His final stats: 11-of-20 for 137 yards, zero touchdowns and one interception, with 26 rushing yards.

After the game, teammates and coaches raved about Klubnik's confidence.

"Anytime he gets an opportunity to go out there and perform, he's ready for the task," Glenn said. "I think the one thing that shows up consistently is when we have these competition periods when he's out there with his group, he has this moxie about him to go out there and win the rep and usually those are one-play reps; third-and-7, third-and-5, or it's in the red zone. He does everything he can to win the rep and I think you see the players behind him, and I thought you saw that as he got in the game."

Will he start against the Chargers?

Early indications are that Smith avoided a serious ankle injury, though it remains unclear if he'll be able to play on Sunday. If Smith can't go, Klubnik will start and try to snap the Jets' five-game losing streak against a Chargers team that just got its first win on Monday night.

Who would be Klubnik's backup?

That would be former Tennessee Titans starter Will Levis, currently a member of the Jets' practice squad. Levis threw for 3,899 yards, 21 touchdowns and 16 interceptions while completing 61 percent of his passes in 21 games for Tennessee. He missed the entire 2025 season with an injury and was waived after training camp.

What if Smith is out, Klubnik starts and plays well?

The fan base already sounds ready to turn it over to Klubnik -- and the noise would only get louder if this did transpire. As long as Glenn is the Jets' head coach, though, expect Smith (when healthy) to be the starter.

"Well I think Geno had a really good year, and I wouldn't be disrespectful to him, to just do that (bench him), and I think we all understand that, I think we all know that, he's our starter," Glenn said.

What are the Jets' future plans for Klubnik?

Ultimately, the Jets didn't draft Klubnik with the goal of making him their long-term starter. Though if he were to surprise and become that, they wouldn't be mad about it. Really, though, the goal was to bring Klubnik in, develop him behind Smith this season and, long-term, keep him around as a high-end backup quarterback for whomever they select in the 2027 NFL Draft.

This article originally appeared in The Athletic.