Medill report on helmets looks at limitations of football headgear

Published: Feb 12, 2014 at 03:39 AM

Wednesday's health and safety news from the world of football:

  • AL.com reported that NCAA chief medical officer Brian Hainline wants to create a centralized concussion database of every college athlete despite obstacles such as the HIPPA law.
  • NFL.com reported that the CFL has fined two of its players for making inappropriate remarks on social media about NFL prospect Michael Sam, who announced Sunday he is gay.
  • The Murfreesboro Daily Journal published a staff editorial that was shocked by allegations at a Rutherford County (Tenn.) school board meeting that parents might cover up concussions to allow their children to continue to play. Forbes also wrote that those Rutherford County parents are required to tell coaches about concussions they detect.
  • A Maryland legislator has proposed a state bill that would create a pilot program to detect concussions using helmet sensors, The Washington Post reported.

-- Bill Bradley, contributing editor

