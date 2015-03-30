Medical Society, National Athletic Trainers meet at NFL offices

Published: Mar 30, 2015 at 06:08 AM

Monday's health and safety news from the world of football:

  • The Associated Press reported that after two days of meetings at the NFL offices, the National Athletic Trainers' Association and the American Medical Society for Sports Medicine are going to the state high school associations to help strengthen concussion laws.
  • Pro Football Talk reported that a NFL league office study found that there were 25 instances during the past three seasons in which players could have been pulled off the field for the new timeouts allotted to independent medical officials.

*The Marin Independent-Journal (California) reported that area coaches are working to reassure parents in light of their concussion worries for student athletes.

-- Bill Bradley, contributing editor

