Medical Society, National Athletic Trainers meet at NFL offices

- The Associated Press reported that after two days of meetings at the NFL offices, the National Athletic Trainers' Association and the American Medical Society for Sports Medicine are going to the state high school associations to help strengthen concussion laws.
- Pro Football Talk reported that a NFL league office study found that there were 25 instances during the past three seasons in which players could have been pulled off the field for the new timeouts allotted to independent medical officials.
- SB Nation talked to Oakland Raiders coach Jack Del Rio, who said the newer style of football helmets have a flaw that makes them come off too easily.
- ESPN talked to Pittsburgh Steelers coach Mike Tomlin, who said he has no reservations about his sons playing football.
- TAPinto.net reported that former New York Giants lineman David Diehl talked a group of high school students about concussion awareness.
- A columnist with the Santa Rosa (California) Press-Democrat talked with NFL medical consultant Dr. Elizabeth Pieroth about the dizzying amount of misinformation surrounding concussions and the league.
- The Vancouver (British Columbia) Sun profiled former wide receiver Austin Collie, who is trying to make a comeback from concussions in the CFL.
*The Marin Independent-Journal (California) reported that area coaches are working to reassure parents in light of their concussion worries for student athletes.
- The Rio Rancho (New Mexico) Observer looked at the athletic trainers in the Albuquerque suburb as part of National Athletic Trainers Month and the job they do for the area's high schools.
-- Bill Bradley, contributing editor