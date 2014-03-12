Medical program offers grants for ongoing trainer education

Published: Mar 12, 2014 at 12:13 PM

Wednesday's health and safety news from the world of football:

  • The HeadFirst Sports Injury and Concussion care program is providing grants for continuing education for athletic trainers, according to a press release.
  • Coaches in the East Hanover/Florham Park Youth Football League will be given "Heads Up Football" training, the Hanover (N.J.) Eagle reports. All head coaches and assistant coaches will complete USA Football's Level 1 certification course as part of their education.
  • Retired NFL cornerback Ellis Hobbs has enlisted other current and former players to help with a charity skills camp, according to NorthFulton.com.
  • A sports medicine clinic in Michigan is offering thorough sports physicals to youth athletes and recommends such exams become mandatory for not just school sports, but travel sports as well, the Observer & Eccentric writes.
This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

2022 NFL season, Week 12: Notable injuries, news from Sunday's games

Here are the injuries and news we're monitoring around the league on this Week 12 Sunday.

news

Bears QB Trevor Siemian starts vs. Jets despite injuring oblique in warmups

After the Bears announced Nathan Peterman would start against the Jets, Trevor Siemian took the first snaps for Chicago on Sunday afternoon. Siemian, playing in place of the injured Justin Fields, injured his oblique during warmups.

news

Inactive reports for Sunday's Week 12 games in 2022 NFL season

The full inactive reports for each Sunday game for Week 12 of the 2022 NFL season.

news

Bengals WR Ja'Marr Chase (hip) inactive vs. Titans

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase is inactive for the team's Week 12 game against the Tennessee Titans.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE