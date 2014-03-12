Medical program offers grants for ongoing trainer education

Wednesday's health and safety news from the world of football:
- The HeadFirst Sports Injury and Concussion care program is providing grants for continuing education for athletic trainers, according to a press release.
- Coaches in the East Hanover/Florham Park Youth Football League will be given "Heads Up Football" training, the Hanover (N.J.) Eagle reports. All head coaches and assistant coaches will complete USA Football's Level 1 certification course as part of their education.
- The Concord (N.H.) Monitor announced that free ImPACT testing will be offered for student athletes in grades 8-12.
- Retired NFL cornerback Ellis Hobbs has enlisted other current and former players to help with a charity skills camp, according to NorthFulton.com.
- A sports medicine clinic in Michigan is offering thorough sports physicals to youth athletes and recommends such exams become mandatory for not just school sports, but travel sports as well, the Observer & Eccentric writes.