Medical examiner says heart disease was cause of Kalas' death

Published: Apr 14, 2009 at 11:56 AM

WASHINGTON -- Autopsy results show that Harry Kalas, the voice of NFL Films and a longtime Philadelphia Phillies broadcaster, died from heart disease.

A spokeswoman at the Washington D.C. chief medical examiner's office said Kalas, who died Monday, had high blood pressure and suffered from atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease. The disease, in which plaque buildup restricts blood flow in arteries, is a major cause of heart attacks and strokes.

Known for his signature "Outta here!" home-run calls, Kalas died after collapsing in the broadcast booth before the Phillies' 9-8 victory over the Washington Nationals. He was 73.

Kalas is survived by his wife and three sons, including one -- Todd -- who is a broadcaster for the Tampa Bay Rays. Funeral arrangements are pending.

