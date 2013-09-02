Mediator says both NFL, retired players wanted to make a deal

Published: Sep 02, 2013 at 07:12 AM

A landmark $765 million settlement was announced Thursday between the NFL and retired players who were suing the league over alleged concussion negligence.

USA Today published a Q&A with former district judge Layn Phillips, who mediated the agreement. He offered some insight into how the deal developed in the two months during which he was assigned to oversee the talks.

Phillips said the healthcare plan for former players will include a nationwide effort.

Phillips credited both sides for forging a settlement early Thursday morning.

As the plaintiffs said Thursday, Phillips said education is part of the settlement.

