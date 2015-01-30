Media reactions to player safety news event see changing culture

Reaction to NFL's player health and safety press conference showed that change is happening in the game of pro football:
- The San Jose Mercury-News columnist Mark Purdy wrote that San Francisco 49ers chairman Dr. John York wrote about how he would like to talk to many current players like Richard Sherman about the league's push for player safety.
- USA Today quoted NFL senior vice president Troy Vincent that the culture change in the NFL is taking hold.
"I must credit the players and coaches," said Vincent. "They adapted. They adjusted. I started in the offseason with visiting … and we just talked about their style of play, really limiting the impermissible use of the helmet and we saw players adjust. We saw coaches teach a different style of technique."
-- Bill Bradley, contributing editor