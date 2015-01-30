Media reactions to player safety news event see changing culture

Published: Jan 30, 2015 at 03:53 AM

Reaction to NFL's player health and safety press conference showed that change is happening in the game of pro football:

  • USA Today quoted NFL senior vice president Troy Vincent that the culture change in the NFL is taking hold.

"I must credit the players and coaches," said Vincent. "They adapted. They adjusted. I started in the offseason with visiting … and we just talked about their style of play, really limiting the impermissible use of the helmet and we saw players adjust. We saw coaches teach a different style of technique."

-- Bill Bradley, contributing editor

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

