Media Day: All the news that's fit to print, and so much more ...

Published: Jan 31, 2012 at 09:48 PM

For the second time in four years, the Patriots and Giants endured media day on Tuesday ahead of Super Bowl XLVI. And, yeah, it was just a little nuts. Catch the best sights and sounds, as brought to you by NFL Network, and check out the day in photos. Plus, keep up with all the doings in Indy with NFL.com's daily blog.

Here's what else is on tap for Wednesday:

» With Super Sunday just around the corner, no one is safe from Dave Dameshek's white-hot light of shame. Straight from Indy, Dave shames the deserved.

» Where does the Giants' 2008 upset of the undefeated Patriots rank among all-time Super Bowls? Check back Wednesday as Elliot Harrison ranks all 45 previous NFL championship games.

» The Giants' Antrel Rolle likes to talk. He's also confident. And when given the chance to back off his recent prediction that the Giants will win Super Bowl XLVI, Rolle wasn't budging.

» David Tyree was the ultimate X-factor the last time the Giants and Patriots met in a Super Bowl. Bucky Brooks presents six players who could emerge as similar difference-makers on Sunday.

» Peyton Manning made his first appearance of Super Bowl week Tuesday, telling reporters that he has no plans to retire.

» Packers QB Aaron Rodgers ripped his NFC teammates for not trying hard enough in Sunday's Pro Bowl, saying some of them "embarrassed themselves."

» The night before the Super Bowl, the NFL will salute its best players and plays from the 2011 season with a football and entertainment event that will air on NBC from 9-11 p.m.

» We've narrowed the list of the best plays of the 2011 NFL season down to 20. Now you can vote for the top 10, with the winner announced Feb. 4 at the NFL Honors in Indianapolis.

» Happy birthday to New England Patriots LB Rob Ninkovich, who turns 28 Wednesday.

