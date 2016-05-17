Mebane: Chargers have more talent on D than 'Hawks

"Offense, defense, there's so much talent on this team," Mebane, 31, told the Union Tribune. "It's unreal. I was telling guys, there's more talent on this defense than in Seattle. If you look at the draft, you've got four first-round draft picks. You've got five second-round draft picks, all total on defense. In Seattle, we only had two first-rounders and one second-rounder. Everybody else was pretty much down in the draft or undrafted.