Meachem OK after postgame fall, but Saints' Payton annoyed

Published: Dec 29, 2010 at 01:10 AM

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Robert Meachem, who had to be carried off the field after a postgame collision with a photographer, should be OK to play in the team's regular-season finale against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the Times-Picayune reported Tuesday.

Minutes after Monday night's 17-14 victory over the Atlanta Falcons, Meachem tripped over a photographer who was on the field shooting photos. Meachem had 10 catches for 101 yards in the victory, which kept the Saints in contention for the NFC South title and the conference's top seed.

Saints coach Sean Payton's focus was one of frustration about the circumstances of Meachem's injury.

"I heard about it," Payton said. "I think he's going to be fine. You can make any type of light of it that you want, but there's an issue, though. I have an issue when there's free rein.

"Everyone wants the picture; everyone wants the shot. You have a guy that's backing up and falling over a player, and I have an issue with that. I think he's going to be fine. He got treatment today, and we'll see where he's at."

