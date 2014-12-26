'Mea Culpas' from the NFL Fantasy team

In my defense, I said it then and I'll say it now: this was one bold prediction I was happy I got wrong. Lynch has long been a personal favorite not only because of his violent running style but also because of his unique personality. A largely misunderstood enigma, Marshawn has refused to bend to accommodate us in the media. Some of my media colleagues have chafed at his recent interview sessions but my take? There have been FAR worse in the locker room. Lynch for his part is not rude, not combative, and as a matter of fact, his non-answers are actually usable for both game reporters and columnists alike. So why all the belly aching??? (See what I did there?)