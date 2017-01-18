McVay: You can 'win a championship with' Kirk Cousins

"When you look at Kirk over the course of his career, and really throughout his life, he's been a guy that's continually responded to challenges in a way that makes you believe in him," McVay said, via The Washington Post. "When you're around somebody like this -- you see the work ethic, you see the intrinsic motivation that he has and you see just how important it is [to him] -- it's why you love doing what you do as a coach. He's an example as a player of why I got into this in the first place. And that's what we're hoping to do with [Jared] Goff out there in L.A."