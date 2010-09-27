McNeill moves on from holdout, eyes long-term Chargers deal

Published: Sep 27, 2010 at 03:01 PM

Marcus McNeill is inching closer to being on the field with the San Diego Chargers.

The Pro Bowl left tackle ended his holdout Saturday when he signed his one-year contract tender. Things progressed Monday, when The San Diego Union-Tribune reported that McNeill was at Chargers Park for meetings before heading off for a physical that will pave the way for him to practice with the team.

"Me and the Chargers, we talked, and I feel real comfortable about my situation," said McNeill, who wants a long-term deal. "I felt assured when I got back I'd be able to play and hopefully receive something later on down the line. I feel more comfortable."

The Chargers and McNeill are back together, but he must sit out the next three games because he and wide receiver Vincent Jackson were placed on the roster exempt list Aug. 20 while holding out. Jackson still hasn't signed or reported to the team.

McNeill, who played in the Pro Bowl following the 2006 and 2007 seasons, will be eligible to play in the Oct. 17 game against the St. Louis Rams.

McNeill is scheduled to make approximately $444,000 -- or more than $2.7 million less than his salary would have been had he signed his original tender in the spring.

Despite the considerable financial fallout of his actions, McNeill stands by his decision and hopes a longterm deal eventually will come.

"I definitely feel I took a step in the right direction," he said. "I feel me and the Chargers feel good about our relationship, and we want to keep it for hopefully a long time."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

DeSean Jackson ready for comeback: 'I ain't retired. I'm a free agent.'

Veteran NFL speedster DeSean Jackson has interest in coming back to play and the Philadelphia Eagles and Green Bay Packers are tops on his list.

news

Why successful college coaches like Matt Rhule fail in the NFL; plus, the five most rugged running backs

Why do successful college coaches like Matt Rhule continue to fail in the NFL? Bucky Brooks provides his answer to this enduring football question. Plus, a hard-hitting ranking of the top five most rugged running backs in the league right now.

news

Andy Dalton will start at QB for Saints vs. Bengals; WRs Michael Thomas, Jarvis Landry ruled out

Saints quarterback Andy Dalton will have another chance to take down his former Bengals squad Sunday. Coach Dennis Allen announced Friday that Dalton will make his third consecutive start in place of Jameis Winston.

news

Rams rule out RB Cam Akers (personal) vs. Panthers

The Rams will be without running back Cam Akers on Sunday against the Panthers. Coach Sean McVay told reporters that Akers would not practice Friday and won't play in Sunday's contest.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE