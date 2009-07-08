McNair's legacy in college football was nothing short of prolific

Alcorn State, located in southwestern Mississippi, might be one of the toughest places for a scout to get to. It feels like it is 100 miles from nowhere. So just about any road game Alcorn played in 1994, you'd see a lot of scouts. I got to see him play in person when Alcorn visited Sam Houston State, and there were upwards of 20 NFL scouts at that game. Sam Houston State wisely went into that game with the intent of controlling the football and keeping McNair off the field as much as possible. It worked, as Alcorn State lost the game, 48-23. It was Alcorn State's lowest point total of the season.