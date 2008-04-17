McNair left Mt. Olive, but Mt. Olive never left McNair

McNair always had his eyes wide open about his place in history but only in quieter moments would he expound on it. And when he did, he wished for a day when none of it mattered while embracing the responsibility of extolling the virtues of black quarterbacks in a way that sought to move the conversation to, simply, quarterbacks. But each time he took the field, he said, it was another chance to dispel more myths. Create a path behind him for others to follow. Let his actions dwarf his words.