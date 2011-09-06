McNabb to debut with second team in as many years

Why to watch
After a year of turmoil and tumult in Washington, Donovan McNabb makes his debut for the Vikings, trying to replace Brett Favre, and with Sidney Rice no longer there. He is as motivated as he has ever been to show people what he can still do (remember, this is a guy who was booed by Eagles fans as he was drafted by the team) and should be a fit in this offense.
Inside story
This was the kind of game the Chargers found a way to lose last year, usually through a special teams disaster or two. They changed the staff and though they lost Darren Sproles, the overall performance should be much improved. If the Chargers can right this aspect of play, they could be as complete a football team as there is in the league.