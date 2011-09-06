McNabb to debut with second team in as many years

Published: Sep 06, 2011 at 10:43 AM

Why to watch
After a year of turmoil and tumult in Washington, Donovan McNabb makes his debut for the Vikings, trying to replace Brett Favre, and with Sidney Rice no longer there. He is as motivated as he has ever been to show people what he can still do (remember, this is a guy who was booed by Eagles fans as he was drafted by the team) and should be a fit in this offense.

Inside story
This was the kind of game the Chargers found a way to lose last year, usually through a special teams disaster or two. They changed the staff and though they lost Darren Sproles, the overall performance should be much improved. If the Chargers can right this aspect of play, they could be as complete a football team as there is in the league.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Bears, DE Montez Sweat agree to four-year, $98 million extension in new money

The Chicago Bears and defensive end Montez Sweat have agreed to a four-year contract extension with $98 million in new money and $72.9 million guaranteed, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. The total deal is worth $105 million, per Rapoport. 
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Saturday, Nov. 4

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

NFL fantasy football stats & trends for Week 9: Rookie RB renaissance?

Are Bijan Robinson and other youngsters primed to take over down the stretch? What will new QBs do for fantasy assets in Minnesota, Las Vegas and Atlanta? Joel Smyth identifies eight notable nuggets to inform your fantasy decisions heading into Week 9.
news

Chiefs TE Travis Kelce: We have 'every piece' that we need to be 'great'

The Chiefs are coming off their first single-digit scoring performance since Week 7, 2021, causing some to question the caliber of the team's wide receivers -- even as Kansas City stands at 6-2. Tight end Travis Kelce is not among the naysayers.