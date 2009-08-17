McNabb suggests he and Vick could take field together

"Here, you have to know the offense. You have to know where everyone is going to be and the right routes and if you get a certain coverage, how to be able to adjust to that. Sit in the pocket and have confidence that your guys will make plays for you. I think that's something that he's learning right now. It's just like he's a rookie again. He knows the different concepts, but he still has to get his feet up under him of just playing the quarterback position."