McNabb says Peyton Manning, Redskins would be a bad fit

Donovan McNabb, who knows a thing or two about playing for the Redskins under owner Daniel Snyder and coach Mike Shanahan, says there's no way the Washington Redskins will get Peyton Manning, should Manning become a free agent.
"Peyton's not gonna go there," McNabb said recently on ESPN Radio's John Thompson Show, via The Washington Post. "I don't see Peyton ending up in Washington. Because what happens is now, you're bringing in another veteran who will be 35, 36, who has been in one offense throughout his career. It's the same situation.
"Now he comes over, and as they say now, Peyton is such an offensive coordinator on the offense. So now what does that do to your offensive coordinator? Does he step down? Does he step back? Does he begin to change the whole offense according to the play of the quarterback that he has in Peyton Manning? Well, I didn't see that happen, so I definitely don't see that happening for Peyton."
McNabb, of course, was referring to his disastrous tenure with the Redskins in 2010 when his passer rating of 77.1 was the lowest since his rookie year.
McNabb went to Washington after the team acquired him in a trade with the Philadelphia Eagles. McNabb and Shanahan did not work well together, and the result was a 6-10 season.
"You know what, as I look back on that year, I was very excited on joining the Washington Redskins," McNabb said. "I loved Dan Snyder, I love his attitude and his approach. I loved Bruce Allen and what he was trying to do. Situations were a lot different once I got there, with coaching and play calling and things of that nature, where it wasn't suited around the talent of your quarterback."