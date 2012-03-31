McNabb says Jets' Tim Tebow needs to tone it down off the field

"Every time that we look up there's something. He's reaching out to fans, telling them 'I love you, I'm working hard.' As an NFL player, and as a veteran in this game, no one cares what you're doing during the offseason," McNabb continued. "They only care about what you do on the football field. This is why a lot of people in the Denver Broncos locker room had an issue [with Tebow]."