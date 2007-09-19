McNabb's diminishing skills leading to diminishing returns for Eagles

» The Houston Texans expected plenty when they made Gary Kubiak their coach last year. One of the expectations was to make David Carr the quarterback the Texans thought they were getting when they made him the top overall pick of the 2002 draft. It never happened because Carr was beyond repair. Now that Matt Schaub is under center for the Texans, we're seeing the very best of Kubiak's skills as a quarterback coach. And that is largely why the Texans are 2-0, surging into the category of a team to reckon with after their 34-21 win over Carolina. In two games, Schaub is showing so much more pocket awareness and decisiveness than Carr did during five seasons in Houston. Schaub not only feels the rush but knows when and where to step to avoid it and does a superb job of choosing when and where to go with the ball.