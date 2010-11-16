McNabb's deal has out clause, but Redskins unlikely to use it

Statistically, McNabb is having his worst season since his rookie year in 1999 as he transitions to a new offense. Including Monday night's 59-28 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, who traded him to Washington during the offseason for two draft picks, he was completing 57.1 percent of his passes with nine touchdowns and 11 interceptions and a passer rating of only 75.2. McNabb also has been sacked 27 times in nine games.