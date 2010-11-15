McNabb, Redskins agree to five-year extension through 2015

Still, McNabb's adjustment to his first new offense in more than a decade has been a bigger challenge than expected. He was completing 57.4 percent of his passes with seven touchdowns and eight interceptions and a rating of only 76.0 entering Monday's game. That said, he's been working behind a sub-par offensive line -- he was sacked 22 times through the first eight games -- and has only two reliable wideouts in Santana Moss and Anthony Armstrong.