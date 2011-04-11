McNabb, Palmer on the move in our "fantasy" offseason

Randy Moss signs with the Seattle Seahawks. Moss could ultimately end up with the Jets if the team loses one of Santonio Holmes or Braylon Edwards to free agency, but for now I can see him landing in the Great Northwest. While it won't be his first choice, Moss would come in and become the unquestioned No. 1 wideout for Carroll. He would also help the value of Kolb, if he too lands with the Seahawks. After a disastrous 2010 campaign, the veteran wide receiver would be playing with a chip on his shoulder and motivated to prove he can still play at a high level.