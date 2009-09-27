McNabb out against Chiefs, Kolb gets start for Eagles

Published: Sep 27, 2009 at 06:35 AM

PHILADELPHIA -- Donovan McNabb will not play against the Kansas City Chiefs because of a broken rib and Kevin Kolb will make his second straight start.

The Eagles will also be missing running back Brian Westbrook on Sunday. He has an ankle injury.

Jeff Garcia and Michael Vick are both active for Sunday's game. Vick is eligible to play his first regular-season game since Dec. 31, 2006.

McNabb, injured in the season opener at Carolina, missed last Sunday's 48-22 loss to New Orleans. He didn't practice this week.

Kolb made his first NFL start against the Saints, throwing for 391 yards, two touchdowns and three interceptions.

The Eagles won't have two other starters besides McNabb and Westbrook: wide receiver Kevin Curtis (knee) and guard Todd Herremans (foot).



