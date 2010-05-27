McNabb might be up for challenge, but he's lacking the weapons

Is Donovan McNabb still a No. 1 fantasy quarterback with the Redskins?
Well, at least McNabb hasn't lost any of his ambition.
The Sports Business Journal recently quoted his business advisor as saying that McNabb "wants to win a Super Bowl with the Redskins, partner with corporations committed to serving the community, and work with the Obama administration."
Oh, is that all?
Fantasy owners, of course, have a more immediate concern than such big-picture thinking. They want to know if McNabb's offseason move from Philadelphia to Washington ends the veteran signal caller's long-time standing as a No. 1 fantasy quarterback.
McNabb has been one of the top options at his position for the better part of the past 10 years. In 136 starts since 2000, he's averaged about 235 yards and 1.5 touchdown passes per game. Those numbers extrapolate to 3,760 yards and 24 touchdowns over a full 16-game season.
Trouble is, full 16-game seasons have been rare for McNabb: He has played in all 16 games only one time in the past six years and only twice in the past eight.
McNabb is now 33 and undergoing a drastic career change. In Washington, he has an offensive line with more question marks than the one he had with the Eagles, so-so wide receivers, and no running back capable of playing the role Brian Westbrook played for him in Philadelphia.
Santana Moss has three career 1,000-yard seasons on his résumé, but the 31-year-old receiver has shown less big-play ability as the seasons have passed. Instead, the real players to watch here are third-year wideouts Devin Thomas and Malcolm Kelly.
No doubt McNabb would like to prove that he can still wing it, and he'll likely play with a bit of a chip on his shoulder in 2010. Fantasy owners can still expect big games from McNabb now and then, but not every week.
Bottom line: McNabb's owners certainly can circle those games against the Eagles in Weeks 4 and 10 in 2010, but otherwise he is a high-end No. 2 fantasy quarterback.