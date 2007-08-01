McNabb looks like old self, Culpepper thinks he still can

Donovan McNabb looked ready to reclaim his old job. Daunte Culpepper isn't giving up hope that he can win a new one.
Despite a bulky knee brace protecting his surgically repaired right knee, McNabb had no problems facing a pass rush for the first time in Philadelphia's practice Wednesday.
"He looks like Donovan," receiver Reggie Brown said. "He looks good."
Culpepper couldn't hold onto Miami's starting quarterback job last season, but he might get another chance in Oakland.
With No. 1 draft pick JaMarcus Russell holding out, Culpepper could be competing with Andrew Walter and Josh McCown for a chance to be the starter. After he was sacked 21 times in the first four games last season, Culpepper is anxious to show he has something left.
"Any time you're a great competitor and people doubt you, it's absolute fuel to overcome whatever they're saying or shut them up in a sense," he said. "I feel like I'm a self-motivated guy. I'm going to expect out of myself more than what anybody can make me or force me to do. My expectations for myself are higher than what anybody could set for me. But doubters, that does give me fuel."
In eight NFL seasons, Culpepper has passed for 21,091 yards and 137 touchdowns with 89 interceptions. He has a career quarterback rating of 90.8, but knows the Oakland job is eventually going to Russell, the QB from LSU who has drawn comparisons to Culpepper.
"He's obviously the quarterback of this team in the future so whatever it's going to be," Culpepper said. "I feel that I'm here for a reason: No. 1 to help this team, help myself and also help him any way I can."
McNabb is in no hurry to give up his spot. He was having one of his best statistical seasons before missing the second half of last year after tearing up his knee. He then watched Jeff Garcia lead the Eagles to the playoffs.
"I'm the leader of this team," McNabb said. "It's great that everybody kind of assumed a role after I went out, because somebody has to do it. I think in a lot of ways, I handle the leadership role a little different than others. I'm not going to rah-rah or slap you across the helmet or push you. I'm going to talk to you.
"We're all professionals, and we're all men. You don't really need anybody to sit there and get in your head and tell you what to do."
Terrell Owens got another day to rest his sore hamstring when he sat out both of the Cowboys' practices. Coach Wade Phillips said Owens was sore - not injured.
"He doesn't have a hamstring problem," Phillips said.
Owens, wearing shades and a team cap, didn't respond to reporters while walking off the field after the afternoon session. He also refused to comment in the morning when he signed autographs.
Owens was at practice in uniform Tuesday, but was on the field without shoulder pads or a helmet after being told by Phillips to take it easy. T.O. wore shorts Wednesday. It wasn't clear if he would take part in the Cowboys' only scheduled workout Thursday.
Randy Moss left practice Wednesday with an apparent upper leg injury.
A trainer applied an ice pack and wrap to the wide receiver's upper left leg, and Moss didn't return to practice. The ice pack and wrapping were taken off before the team left the field, and Moss walked off under his own power.
Patriots coach Bill Belichick had a brief discussion with head trainer Jim Whelan and left the field without talking to reporters. No announcement was made about Moss' condition.
"I don't want to get into negotiating in the media," co-owner John Mara said as Strahan's holdout entered its sixth day. "He is under contract and I think you all know what our position is on that. I don't want to make any statements on that."
Mara said he believes the 35-year-old Strahan will eventually decide to play, but he said the team was prepared to move on without him.
Veteran defensive end Simeon Rice took a physical for the Giants and met with coach Tom Coughlin and general manager Jerry Reese after practice. There was no immediate word on whether Rice, who is No. 2 in sacks among active players behind Strahan, would be offered a contract.
Receiver Roscoe Parrish was treated after experiencing symptoms of dehydration while the Bills practiced in 90-plus degree temperatures.
Coach Dick Jauron said Parrish was expected to be OK after he was sent as a precaution to a cooling tent located just off the team's practice field.
Parrish made his way to the tent on his own about 75 minutes into practice. Under the supervision of Bills trainers, Parrish spent about a half-hour soaking in a pool before being led to the locker room.
It was the hottest day of training since camp opened Thursday. There was no breeze and not a cloud in the sky to provide comfort.
Running back Willie Parker missed practice for the second day in a row because of a sore knee and is not expected to play in the Hall of Fame exhibition game Sunday night.
Parker has some swelling in his left knee and the Steelers are going to be cautious with their top running back.
Five key Washington starters - Clinton Portis, Chris Samuels, Marcus Washington, Santana Moss and Randy Thomas - are either sidelined or having their practice time curtailed less than one week into training camp.
Running back Portis was out for the second straight day, reduced to riding a stationary bicycle because of swelling and soreness due to tendinitis in his right knee, the same ailment that hampered him during offseason workouts.
Trainer Bubba Tyer said Portis will return in a matter of "days, not weeks" but will not participate in Saturday's scrimmage against the Baltimore Ravens.