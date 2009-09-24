McNabb likely out for Eagles; Westbrook, Jackson miss practice

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Donovan McNabb still isn't able to practice, and it appears unlikely he will play this weekend.
McNabb, who suffered a broken rib during a season-opening victory over the Carolina Panthers, is expected to miss his second consecutive game Sunday when the Eagles host the Kansas City Chiefs.
McNabb was at Thursday's practice, but he only watched. With a bye coming next week, McNabb could have more time to heal before the Eagles host the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Oct. 11.
Third-year pro Kevin Kolb started at quarterback last week in the Eagles' 48-22 loss to the New Orleans Saints and is expected to start again against the Chiefs.
Veterans Jeff Garcia and Michael Vick will be the backups, although coach Andy Reid hasn't committed on who will be the No. 2 quarterback. However, Eagles offensive coordinator Marty Mornhinweg confirmed that Vick will play Sunday.
Eagles running back Brian Westbrook (ankle) and wide receiver DeSean Jackson (groin) also missed practice for the second consecutive day, also putting their status for Sunday's game in doubt.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.