McNabb injuries 'getting better,' availability still in doubt

Published: Nov 28, 2007 at 11:58 AM

PHILADELPHIA -- Donovan McNabb feels his injured ankle and thumb have improved, and the quarterback believes he is closer to playing for the Philadelphia Eagles than he was a week ago.

McNabb has continued to rehab his injuries, but his availability for Sunday's game against the NFC West-leading Seattle Seahawks is still up in the air. He did not participate in practice on Wednesday, according to the team's official injury report.

"I feel a lot closer," McNabb said Wednesday. "But you have to be smart about the whole situation."

Coach Andy Reid said McNabb's ankle has been more troublesome than his thumb, but the quarterback is "getting better." Reid said McNabb's ankle was tender and puffy Wednesday, a day after a tough workout.

"It's frustrating the heck out of him," Reid said of McNabb.

McNabb was injured two weeks ago in a victory over the Miami Dolphins. The Pro Bowl quarterback didn't travel with the team for its game against against New England last Sunday.

A.J. Feeley started in place of McNabb against the Patriots. He had career bests in completions (27) and yards (345) and matched his career high with three touchdown passes in a 31-28 loss.

Copyright 2007 by The Associated Press

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Ron Rivera ahead of Carolina return: 'No reason to be bitter'

Ron Rivera is making his return to Bank of America Stadium as an opposing coach on Sunday and now he'll be facing his former quarterback, Cam Newton, as well. 
news

Pete Carroll on Chris Carson (neck): 'I don't have a good update'

Having been sidelined since Week 5 due to a neck injury, Seahawks RB Chris Carson practiced last week, but was absent Wednesday. Head coach Pete Carroll was short on detail and optimism with his latest update. 
news

NFL Fantasy Podcast: Week 11 Fantasy Previews (aka This One Goes To 11)

Marcas Grant and Michael F. Florio are back for a new edition of the NFL Fantasy Football Podcast to preview every game on the Week 11 schedule!
news

Week 11 injury report for 2021 NFL season

Check out the each team's injury report for Week 11 of the 2021 NFL season.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW