McNabb injuries 'getting better,' availability still in doubt

PHILADELPHIA -- Donovan McNabb feels his injured ankle and thumb have improved, and the quarterback believes he is closer to playing for the Philadelphia Eagles than he was a week ago.
McNabb has continued to rehab his injuries, but his availability for Sunday's game against the NFC West-leading Seattle Seahawks is still up in the air. He did not participate in practice on Wednesday, according to the team's official injury report.
"I feel a lot closer," McNabb said Wednesday. "But you have to be smart about the whole situation."
Coach Andy Reid said McNabb's ankle has been more troublesome than his thumb, but the quarterback is "getting better." Reid said McNabb's ankle was tender and puffy Wednesday, a day after a tough workout.
"It's frustrating the heck out of him," Reid said of McNabb.
McNabb was injured two weeks ago in a victory over the Miami Dolphins. The Pro Bowl quarterback didn't travel with the team for its game against against New England last Sunday.
A.J. Feeley started in place of McNabb against the Patriots. He had career bests in completions (27) and yards (345) and matched his career high with three touchdown passes in a 31-28 loss.
