McNabb fits in, starts to take command of new team

"A lot of guys are excited," said two-time Pro Bowl participant Cooley, who pronounced himself fully recovered from the broken ankle that ended his 2009 season in Week 7 -- against McNabb and the Eagles. "It seems like a very good offense for us ... moves guys around quite a bit. I have a ton of opportunity to move around a lot. I would compare it to what (former coach Joe Gibbs) did with the tight end and H-back. The quarterbacks all talk about really liking it. It makes sense as a scheme. You can kind of learn it as an entire scheme. They've been successful with it. Hopefully, we can continue the success."