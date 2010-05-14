McNabb apologizes for not bringing Super Bowl title to Philadelphia

Donovan McNabb continues to take the high road, despite opportunities to do otherwise after his departure from Philadelphia.
Speaking Friday on WPEN-FM, the quarterback told hosts Vai Sikahema and John Gonzalez that he regrets not being able to deliver a Super Bowl championship to Eagles fans while also reminding them where his loyalties currently reside.
"I'm sorry it didn't happen," said McNabb, who led the Eagles to one Super Bowl -- which they lost -- and five NFC Championship games in 11 seasons. "I'm more crushed than anything, but again, I'm looking forward to hopefully bring a Super Bowl to the D.C. area.
"I look back at the things I wanted to set out to accomplish and bring back to Philadelphia. I wasn't able to, and I apologize more than anything to the people of Philadelphia (for) not bringing that Super Bowl to them."
The departure of McNabb, whom the Eagles traded to the NFC East rival Washington Redskins last month, continues to be a hot topic in Philadelphia. Just last week, wide receiver DeSean Jackson made some less-than-flattering remarks about his former quarterback, telling The Sporting News he was "very happy" with the deal. Jackson also said, "I don't think we lost anything, even with McNabb being gone."
McNabb's response last weekend was diplomatic.
"It's so wild when people get to talking when you're not there, but when you're there, everybody loves you," McNabb said. "So I guess people will go deeper into it than I will. I'm a Redskin, no longer an Eagle. I had 11 great years, and I'm moving on with my life, so whoever may say things when I'm gone, more power to them, but it's not making you look like a bigger man."
[ For more on all 32 NFL teams, check out the latest from our bloggers.
» ](http://blogblitz.nfl.com)Blog Blitz
On Friday, McNabb backed fourth-year pro Kevin Kolb, who will replace him as the Eagles' starting quarterback.
"They were speaking highly of (Kolb) when they drafted him, so now they get an opportunity to see him play for 16 games," McNabb said. "Going into his fourth and fifth year or so, I know he's excited about it, and good things could happen for him. I hope nothing but the best."
McNabb hopes he can win a Super Bowl under new Redskins coach Mike Shanahan, who won two titles in Denver with a quarterback of similar age, John Elway.
"I'm turning 34 this year," McNabb said last month. "And he (Shanahan) finished John's career with two Super Bowls. Hopefully I can continue to follow behind that."
The Associated Press contributed to this report.