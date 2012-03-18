McMahon believes league hid information on concussions

"We knew what was going on with pretty much every other part of the body," McMahon said on ESPN's Outside the Lines, per ProFootballTalk.com. "We knew there was going to be a chance for injury. But we didn't know about the head trauma. And they did, and that's the whole reason for this lawsuit. ... They knew about it and they didn't tell us. That's like looking in your face and lying to you. Flat-out lying.