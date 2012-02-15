McLeish at Cleveland Browns as Villa fights drop

Published: Feb 15, 2012 at 09:07 AM

BIRMINGHAM, England (AP) - Aston Villa manager Alex McLeish is visiting his Cleveland Browns counterpart to pick up coaching tips amid mounting fan protests as the club battles against relegation from the Premier League.

Randy Lerner, who owns both teams, asked McLeish to go to the NFL team to spend two days shadowing coach Pat Shurmur.

Villa says "Lerner believes there are universal transferrable methods both clubs can employ."

A 1-0 loss to Manchester City on Sunday left Villa three places above the Premier League relegation zone.

Villa chief executive Paul Faulkner says McLeish "is always looking for any advantage he can get and he felt this was an ideal opportunity to exchange ideas with his American counterparts at the Browns."

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Jimmy Garoppolo hopeful 49ers fans make their presence felt at SoFi Stadium vs. Rams again

San Francisco 49ers fans made their presence felt in Week 18 at SoFi Stadium, and Jimmy Garoppolo hopes the same scene plays out this Sunday in the NFC Championship Game against the Rams.
news

Championship Sunday mismatches: One potential advantage for Bengals, Chiefs, 49ers, Rams

Can Travis Kelce give the Chiefs a leg up over the Bengals in the AFC title game? Cynthia Frelund identifies one potential mismatch favoring each team heading into Championship Sunday.
news

Don't forget about Joe! Burrow's right there with Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen in AFC QB battle royal

In the wake of an all-time duel, Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen are being heralded as the future of football. But Gregg Rosenthal says another rising star is right there in the AFC quarterbacking battle royal.
news

NFL injury updates, latest league news from Wednesday, Jan. 26

Chiefs safety ﻿Tyrann Mathieu﻿ remains in concussion protocol and did not practice Wednesday, but HC Andy Reid said that Mathieu is doing well and has a chance to play Sunday against the Bengals. 
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW