McKnight hurts shoulder; status unclear for Jets-Giants

Published: Dec 19, 2011 at 05:30 PM

JERSEY CITY, N.J. -- New York Jets running back/kick returner Joe McKnight has a separated right shoulder and his status for Saturday's game against the New York Giants is uncertain.

Coach Rex Ryan confirmed the injury Monday on his weekly radio appearance on ESPN Radio, adding that "we'll see" if McKnight can play.

It was not known when McKnight was injured during the Jets' 45-19 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday. He played into the fourth quarter, but is also still healing from a hyperextended right elbow that sidelined him for a game.

McKnight, attending teammate Bart Scott's charity go-kart event at Pole Position Raceway on Monday night, said through a team spokesman that he preferred to not address the injury at that time because he was there with family for the event. His arm wasn't in a sling.

McKnight is the team's third-string running back, but as a kickoff returner he is averaging 32.3 yards a return, best in the league, and has a 107-yard touchdown. This is McKnight's second pro season.

Starting running back Shonn Greene injured his left pinkie during the game, and it was wrapped Monday night, but he said it was fine.

Copyright 2011 by The Associated Press

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

NFL Fantasy Football Podcast: Week 6 matchup previews

Marcas Grant & Michael F. Florio are back for another episode of the Fantasy Football Podcast.
news

Lamar Jackson takes London: 'It means a lot, just for NFL football to be going global'

Having already arrived in London ahead of the Ravens' Week 6 showdown with the Titans, Lamar Jackson was taken aback by the realization that he has an international fanbase. 
news

Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa says single-season passing record 'would definitely be cool' but only 'if we could get to where we want to get as a team'

Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa admits racking up the prestigious single-season passing record would be something to celebrate, but if it doesn't complement team triumph, it's all for naught. 
news

NFL RB Index, Week 6: How six backfields should distribute carries moving forward 

How should the Indianapolis Colts distribute carries in the backfield with Jonathan Taylor back in the mix? Maurice Jones-Drew provides his answer and examines the usage among five other RB committees.  