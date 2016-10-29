Around the NFL

McKinnon out; Bears' Long, Goldman doubtful for 'MNF'

Published: Oct 29, 2016 at 07:59 AM

The Bears are wounded walking into their Monday night matchup with the division-leading Vikings.

Chicago has ruled that guard Kyle Long (tricep), defensive tackle Eddie Goldman (ankle) and wide receiver Eddie Royal (toe) are doubtful to play against Minnesota. Goldman hasn't played since Week 2.

Running back Jeremy Langford (ankle), linebacker Pernell McPhee (knee), wide receiver Cameron Meredith (shoulder), cornerback Tracy Porter (knee) and guard Josh Sitton (ankle) are all listed as questionable after being limited in practice, but are expected to play. McPhee should make his second appearance of the season as he returns slowly but surely from his long rehab from knee surgery.

Their opponents won't be without injury. Minnesota's run game may be in dire straits Monday night after the Vikings ruled out running back Jerick McKinnon with an ankle injury. Matt Asiata will get the bulk of the carries in his absence. Defensive tackle Sharrif Floyd (knee) and safety Andrew Sendejo (ankle) will also miss the contest. 

Cornerback and return man Marcus Sherels has not practiced all week with a wrist injury but is listed as questionable. Cordarrelle Patterson is also questionable with a concussion. 

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

NFL matches Raiders DE Carl Nassib's $100K donation to The Trevor Project

With Carl Nassib's groundbreaking announcement came a purposeful pledge. Now the NFL has matched it. The league announced Tuesday it too is donating $100,000 to The Trevor Project, which is the leading national organization centered on crisis and suicide prevention efforts among lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer and questioning youth.
news

Roundup: Buccaneers sign first-round OLB Joe Tryon to rookie deal

The Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers have their first-round pick under contract. The team announced it signed Joe Tryon, the No. 32 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, to his four-year rookie contract.
news

Nate Ebner withdraws from contention for U.S. Olympic rugby team due to injury

Veteran NFL defensive back and special teamer ﻿Nate Ebner﻿ won't participate in the Olympics this time around. Ebner, currently a free agent, announced an injury will keep him from trying out for the USA Rugby team headed to the Tokyo Olympics.
news

Free agent WR Golden Tate's wish list includes Titans, Colts, Rams

﻿Golden Tate﻿ remains a free agent months after being released by the Giants following two years of disappointing production, but he's eyeing a few potential landing spots.
news

James Conner: Cardinals RB tandem 'can be one of the best in the league'

Running back ﻿James Conner﻿ spent the past three seasons as the Steelers' workhorse when healthy. Now the 26-year-old joins a Cardinals club where he'll share a backfield with ﻿Chase Edmonds﻿.
news

Jon Gruden praises Carl Nassib: 'What makes a man different is what makes him great'

After Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Carl Nassib became the league's first openly gay player, owner Mark Davis and head coach Jon Gruden praised his courage. 
news

Raiders DL Carl Nassib becomes first active NFL player to come out as gay

﻿Raiders defensive lineman Carl Nassib has made NFL history as the first active player to come out as gay. The Raiders defensive lineman, a league veteran of five years, made the announcement on Monday via Instagram. 
news

Cardinals rookie Zaven Collins arrested for reckless driving in Arizona

Arizona Cardinals rookie linebacker Zaven Collins was arrested Sunday for excessive speed and reckless driving, the Scottsdale (Ariz.) Police Department confirmed to NFL.com.
news

Eli Manning back with Giants in business operations, fan engagement roles; will have number retired

Longtime franchise quarterback Eli Manning will return to the Giants in an off-the-field role, the team announced Monday. New York also announced Manning's number would be retired and he'd be enshrined in the Giants Ring of Honor.
news

Free agent guard Trai Turner: 'I'm back at 100 percent' 

After one abbreviated season with the Chargers that was rife with injury, free agent guard Trai Turner is still looking for a team, but has proclaimed himself healthy and ready to go.
news

Chargers' Justin Herbert looking forward to offense that puts 'a lot more' on the QB

How new Chargers offensive coordinator Joe Lombardi tailors his offense to fit Justin Herbert will be critical once training camp opens in July. So far, Herbert is a fan of the added responsibility that comes with the new offense. 
news

Sean McVay: Rams are 'not gonna run away from the expectations' 

On paper, the Rams should be one of the Buccaneers' biggest threats in the NFC to a potential repeat. In an interview with The MMQB, coach Sean McVay said he and his club embrace those expectations.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW