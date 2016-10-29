McKinnon out; Bears' Long, Goldman doubtful for 'MNF'

Chicago has ruled that guard Kyle Long (tricep), defensive tackle Eddie Goldman (ankle) and wide receiver Eddie Royal (toe) are doubtful to play against Minnesota. Goldman hasn't played since Week 2.
Running back Jeremy Langford (ankle), linebacker Pernell McPhee (knee), wide receiver Cameron Meredith (shoulder), cornerback Tracy Porter (knee) and guard Josh Sitton (ankle) are all listed as questionable after being limited in practice, but are expected to play. McPhee should make his second appearance of the season as he returns slowly but surely from his long rehab from knee surgery.
Their opponents won't be without injury. Minnesota's run game may be in dire straits Monday night after the Vikings ruled out running back Jerick McKinnon with an ankle injury. Matt Asiata will get the bulk of the carries in his absence. Defensive tackle Sharrif Floyd (knee) and safety Andrew Sendejo (ankle) will also miss the contest.
Cornerback and return man Marcus Sherels has not practiced all week with a wrist injury but is listed as questionable. Cordarrelle Patterson is also questionable with a concussion.