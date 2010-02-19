McKinnie must repay NFL $4,285 after non-participation in Pro Bowl

MINNEAPOLIS -- Minnesota Vikings left tackle Bryant McKinnie must pay back the NFL for his non-participation in the Pro Bowl.
Experience: 8 seasons
Games: 116
Height: 6-8
Weight: 335
The NFL said Friday it will require a $4,285 reimbursement from McKinnie for expenses incurred that week in Miami. McKinnie skipped most of the team practices and obligations, and was then dismissed from the NFC squad.
NFL spokesman Randall Liu also said McKinnie has forfeited his $22,500 game check.
Liu said the league's competition committee will review the matter and determine whether additional action should be taken to deter such conduct at the Pro Bowl in the future.
McKinnie blamed his absence on a foot injury and miscommunication about his desire to withdraw from the team.
