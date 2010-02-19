McKinnie must repay NFL $4,285 after non-participation in Pro Bowl

Published: Feb 19, 2010 at 09:23 AM

MINNEAPOLIS -- Minnesota Vikings left tackle Bryant McKinnie must pay back the NFL for his non-participation in the Pro Bowl.

Bryant McKinnie, OT
Minnesota Vikings

Experience: 8 seasons

Games: 116

Height: 6-8

Weight: 335

The NFL said Friday it will require a $4,285 reimbursement from McKinnie for expenses incurred that week in Miami. McKinnie skipped most of the team practices and obligations, and was then dismissed from the NFC squad.

NFL spokesman Randall Liu also said McKinnie has forfeited his $22,500 game check.

Liu said the league's competition committee will review the matter and determine whether additional action should be taken to deter such conduct at the Pro Bowl in the future.

McKinnie blamed his absence on a foot injury and miscommunication about his desire to withdraw from the team.

Copyright 2010 by The Associated Press

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Niners clinch NFC West title with win over Seahawks

The San Francisco 49ers clinched their first division title since the 2019 season on the strength of their victory over the Seattle Seahawks on Thursday,

news

2022 NFL season, Week 15: What We Learned from 49ers' win over Seahawks on Thursday night

Nick Bosa and Co. paved the way for the 49ers' division-clinching victory over the Seattle Seahawks on Thursday night.

news

NFL Fantasy Football Podcast: Start 'em Sit 'em -- Week 15 fantasy preview

Marcas Grant and Michael F. Florio are back for a special new edition of the NFL Fantasy Football Podcast live from the Fantasy Lounge!

news

Week 15 Thursday inactives: San Francisco 49ers at Seattle Seahawks

The official inactives for the San Francisco 49ers at Seattle Seahawks on Thursday night.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE